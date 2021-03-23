Pickard giving back to school where he once roamed the halls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Returning to his alma mater as a teacher wasn’t on Adam Pickard’s radar. But here he is, preparing students at Whitmer High School for careers in IT or as an EMT.

Pickard said it’s a lot like being a first responder. And even if it wasn’t, he always has his other gig to fill that void. Pickard is also a volunteer firefighter.

“I was like, I’m gonna move into this apartment, it was a good price. I had a friend there as well, and me and him said, Let’s join the fire department, so we did.”

Now, 16 years later, he’s still part of the Whiteford Township Fire Department as well as his newer venture in Bedford Township.

Whitmer Career Tech director Deb Heban nominated Pickard for this week’s First Responder of the Week.

“He uses real-life experiences to talk to the students about, and I think that catches their interest and makes them want to be an EMT even more,” Heban said.

Pickard’s students earn industry credentials in fields that are increasingly important, thanks to the pandemic.

“I don’t think I’ve had one student falter from that, you know, they are all extremely interested,” he said.

And he keeps that fire fueled by sharing stories from his days on the job.

“It really is a great place to be, the firehouse. The camaraderie, it’s a real brotherhood and sisterhood - a lot of people you meet that wouldn’t normally meet, all walks of life,” Pickard said. “And those friendships, like I said, it’s just invaluable.”

