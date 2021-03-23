Police searching for missing Adrian woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing and endangered woman from Adrian, Michigan. 30-year-old Jessica Marie Fox was reported missing by her friends on Monday and was last seen on Sunday afternoon at the Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh.

She was wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt at the time. Fox is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 102 lbs.

Fox told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up from the park. She was last seen near a picnic table there but may have been fishing near the river and lake.

Michigan State Police are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen her or who has information on her location to contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

