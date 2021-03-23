Advertisement

Police searching for missing Adrian woman

Jessica marie fox
Jessica marie fox(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking for help to find a missing and endangered woman from Adrian, Michigan. 30-year-old Jessica Marie Fox was reported missing by her friends on Monday and was last seen on Sunday afternoon at the Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh.

She was wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt at the time. Fox is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 102 lbs.

Fox told a friend she was waiting for someone to pick her up from the park. She was last seen near a picnic table there but may have been fishing near the river and lake.

Michigan State Police are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen her or who has information on her location to contact the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine clinic at Lucas County Rec Center
Ohio vaccine providers can schedule all Ohioans 16 and older effective immediately
Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay
Toledo Police
Toledo teen dies after police chase ends in crash
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Toledo Councilman Chris Delaney is stepping down to focus on a new job in Michigan.
Toledo City Councilman Chris Delaney resigns

Latest News

Attempted bank fraud suspect
Investigators asking for help identifying attempted bank fraud suspect
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
New COVID variant confirmed in Lucas County case
Mayor announces Toledo's proposed spending plan from American Rescue Act
Toledo American Rescue Plan spending
Groundbreaking ceremony for Secor Senior Lofts
Secor Senior Lofts groundbreaking