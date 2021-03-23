Advertisement

Police seek help locating missing Edgerton teen

Edgerton Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Angel Marie Sims.
Edgerton Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Angel Marie Sims.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Edgerton Police Department announced it was asking for help locating a missing juvenile out of the Village of Edgerton Tuesday.

Angel Marie Sims, age 16, was last seen Saturday, March 20 around midnight, wearing a light blue one-piece pajama set with a hood or pink & white zebra pajamas, with light multi-colored slip on “Crocks” and carrying a black book bag with “Edgerton” logo.

She has a blonde Cocker Spaniel dog with her.

Angel is 5′0″, 140 pounds, has blonde shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and fair complexion.

Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Angel are encouraged to contact the Edgerton Police Department or local law enforcement agency.

The Edgerton Police Department Phone: (419) 298-2343 or 911

NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children): 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678)

