Sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media could make you a target for scammers

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – After more than a year of the pandemic, you may find yourself wanting to show your excitement over getting a COVID-19 vaccine, but be careful what you share on social media.

“Happily tell everybody you got the vaccine, but there’s no need to take a picture of the card and provide all that information to anybody who can see the photo,” said Nenette Day, assistant special agent in charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Day said vaccination cards have personal information, including birth date, vaccine type, and where the vaccine was given.

Posting a picture of it could make you a target.

“It puts together a picture for you, and when the fraudster knows more about you, they seem more legitimate to you and you’re more likely to fall for the fraud,” Day said.

Day said people who’ve been vaccinated could also be targeted by email.

“One of the things that we’re seeing now attached to that is a widespread email campaign telling people that if they got the Moderna vaccine, that they should fill out a survey about their experience and they will receive some benefit,” Day said.

The benefit never comes – it’s a scam.

Day said don’t respond to unsolicited calls, texts or emails about the vaccine.

“We had a complaint yesterday where the person provided photographs of their driver’s license, a photograph of their social security card and their Medicare number to a completely fraudulent and unsolicited contact,” Day said.

If you need vaccine information, go to a legitimate source, like your state or county health department’s website.

Day also said if there’s an elderly person close to you, help them by making sure they know how to spot these frauds so they don’t become a victim.

