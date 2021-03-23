True or False? Busting some weather myths

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” This famous quote lives on, but sometimes when we talk about the weather, myths are created. Here are six weather myths that you may have heard of.

MYTH #1 HEAT LIGHTNING IS LIGHTNING THAT DOESN’T PRODUCE ANY THUNDER

FALSE

All lightning bolts produce thunder. “Heat lightning” is just a bolt too far away to hear anything. The sound dissipates and is absorbed by trees, buildings, and the ground before it gets to your ears.

MYTH #2 LIGHTNING CAN’T STRIKE THE SAME PLACE TWICE

FALSE

Lightning CAN strike the same place twice. In fact, tall buildings and antennas can be struck several times in any given year. Most tall objects have lightning suppression systems in place to make sure lightning strikes don’t cause any major damage.

MYTH #3 YOU’RE SAFE FROM LIGHTNING IF IT’S NOT RAINING

FALSE

A “bolt from the blue” can strike 10 to 15 miles away from the storm. If you can hear thunder, you should take cover. “When thunder roars...get indoors”.

MYTH #4 TIRES ON YOUR VEHICLE KEEP YOU SAFE FROM LIGHTNING

FALSE

While you are generally safe in a hard-topped car or truck from lightning, it’s not the tires keeping you safe from lightning...it’s the metal cage around you that diverts the electricity around you and into the ground.

MYTH #5 YOU SHOULD OPEN YOUR WINDOWS WHEN A TORNADO APPROACHES

FALSE

Opening windows will just waste valuable time and will not impact the amount of any damage. The wind from a tornado has the power to destroy windows...open or closed. Get to your safe spot ASAP.

MYTH #6 THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF YOUR BASEMENT IS THE SAFEST PLACE TO HIDE WHEN A TORNADO APPROACHES

FALSE

Yes, the basement is one of the safest places during a tornado warning, but it doesn’t matter which corner you pick. Find a spot near something sturdy if you can. Under a stairwell, doorframe, next to furniture or under a table are a few great locations.

