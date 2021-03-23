Women rescued after kayak flips in Maumee River

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Two women are safe after they were rescued from the Maumee River when their kayak flipped near Side Cut Metropark on Monday afternoon.

There was no word on the condition of the two rescued women.

It’s the second water rescue in the last couple of days after a man was pulled from a pond along South Holland Sylvania Rd. The man was about 25 feet from the shore and unconscious when he was found.

There was no update on his condition, either.

