3/24: Dan’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

High wind watch early Friday AM; 60mph gusts, 1″+ rain possible
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Our signature spring gale will arrive in full force late Thursday into early Friday. A high wind watch has been issued, with 50-60 mph gusts possible (mostly from the southwest once the low swings around). Downed trees and power outages are possible. Rain will also begin close to the evening commute Thursday and deliver at least 1/2″ east of I-75 before daybreak, and at least 1″ for Toledo and counties north and west. Calmer though cooler conditions will remain heading into the weekend, with highs bouncing between the 50s and 60s -- and another rain chance returning early Sunday.

