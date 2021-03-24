Advertisement

A year fighting COVID-19 leaves US hospitals in shambles, report finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From burned-out medical staff to frustration over vaccine supplies, a new government report paints a dire picture of America’s health care system after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the report released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, more than 300 hospitals across the country were surveyed in late February on how the pandemic has impacted them.

Hospitals reported that long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic left staff “exhausted, mentally fatigued and sometimes experiencing possible PTSD.”

Some administrators also pointed to the increased deaths, including among co-workers.

Others said since hospital employees were the only people permitted to be present at the time of a patient’s death due to pandemic restrictions, it took a significant toll on medical teams.

Administrators also sounded alarms over patients putting off routine care and checkups, including cancer screenings and cardiology tests.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Islam, 15, was killed in a car crash on Saturday, March 20. (Photos courtesy of the...
Authorities investigating high-speed pursuit that left Toledo teen dead
TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
New COVID variant confirmed in Lucas County case
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Lourdes University is investigating an incident involving hate speech on campus. The incident...
Lourdes University investigates hate speech on campus

Latest News

Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
Record-setting day at the Rec Center
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions, official says
Three Wausau Police Department officers wrestle a deer out the door that had crashed into the...
Wausau police wrestle deer in Wisconsin nursing home
Food truck wheels into 2021 with best year yet.
Koral Hamburg Food Truck rolls into 2021 with booked outdoor events, happy customers
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of...
Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified