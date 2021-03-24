Advertisement

Big Ten tournaments will follow local health rules

Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in...
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)((AP Photo/Darron Cummings))
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office. This policy update is effective immediately and includes spring football events.

This decision follows the announcements by the conference on March 4, 2021, to allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, and on March 9, 2021, to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference championships and tournaments.

The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts. Procedures for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten championships, tournaments and regular season competitions will be designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.

