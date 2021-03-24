Advertisement

Crews battled fully engulfed barn fire in Wood County

Crews are battling a barn fire on Devil's Hole Road in Wood County on Wednesday, March 24.
Crews are battling a barn fire on Devil's Hole Road in Wood County on Wednesday, March 24.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders in Wood County were on the scene of a fully engulfed barn fire earlier Wednesday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire, in the 10400 block of Devi’s Hole Road. A passerby reported the fire.

Six companies responded to the fire, with Middletown Township as the primary department. The six departments carried 13,000 gallons of water.

According to authorities on the scene, the barn held equipment and not animals.

