Delts Hazing Survivor speaks out

Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
By Kristian Brown
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tyler Perino remembers March 16th 2019 like it was yesterday.

“They were whispering in my ear the worst is yet to come.”

As a Delta Tau Delta pledge at Miami University, he says he was assaulted multiple times and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out at a fraternity bonding event off campus. Tyler says at one point he asked to leave.

“I turned around and said, ‘hey I don’t want to be a part of this (bleep) anymore, I want to leave,’ and the whole room went silent, no one said anything to me and someone said the first hurts the most, then it gets numb after that.”

Tyler says he knew then he would be forced to endure the night.

“After that I don’t remember anything, I remember waking up in the hospital the next morning at 7 a.m.”

Tyler says fraternity members took him to his dorm room and his girlfriend at the time called 911.

Police records show he had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

“Someone shouldn’t have to lose their life over trying to be a part of an organization where they want to make friends or connections.”

Tyler is sharing his story in hopes of raising awareness about the dangers of Greek life. He says it could of been avoided had he listen to his parents.

“I informed my parents what I was doing and they did have doubts and I wish I did listen to them because they did see red flags and I looked past them.”

Tyler is now a Junior at the University of Toledo. He and his family are working with lawmakers to create tougher penalties for hazing.

The fraternity members involved in his case were charged with hazing and assault.

Miami University suspended Delta Tau Delta for 15 years.

Miami University sent this statement to 13ABC, Miami University has zero tolerance for hazing. Hazing is a crime. What happened to Tyler was egregious and those behaviors go against all our standards and values. We have, and will continue to, hold accountable those who perpetrate such acts. We support Tyler for telling his story, and we join our state legislators in their efforts to strengthen Ohio’s laws against hazing.

