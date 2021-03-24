Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Stone Foltz, the BGSU student who died earlier this month in an alleged hazing incident, had a blood alcohol content of 0.394 on the night he was taken to the hospital, according to an attorney for the family.

That level is nearly five times the legal limit.

Rex Elliott, the family’s attorney, also believes Foltz’s BAC was much higher earlier in the evening. He made the announcement during Shari and Cory Foltz’s appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning.

Foltz died on March 7 after an alleged hazing at a Bowling Green State University fraternity that involved alcohol. The night of the hazing incident, pledges were allegedly told to drink an entire handle of alcohol before they could leave the frat house. A handle contains about 40 shots.

According to Stanford University’s Office of Alcohol Policy & Education, coma and death due to respiratory failure occur around 0.4-0.45 BAC.

