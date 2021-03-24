GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released dash cam footage of the Saturday night high-speed vehicle pursuit that left one teenager dead and two more injured.

Nasir Islam, 15, died in the crash after the car he was driving slammed into a wall at Monroe and Bancroft. The car was stolen.

The pursuit started just after 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. On the video, a car can be seen passing stopped vehicles at a red light on Collingwood, turning right onto Monroe. The officers pull out and begin following the tan Lincoln.

Less than 10 seconds later, the car strikes the median near the Toledo Museum of Art, and that’s when officers activated the emergency lights on their cruiser. However, the driver didn’t pull over and instead increased his rate of speed to an extreme degree.

“They did not know the vehicle was stolen,” Toledo Police Sgt. Paul Davis said. “All pursuits are different. All factors are different.”

According to Davis, the officers didn’t know the ages of the driver or occupants at the time of the pursuit, either.

“At this time, all we knew was that the erratic driving in the traffic violations occurred,” Sgt. Davis said. “Then they hit the curb, obviously another traffic violation, and that was the reason for the attempt to make the traffic stop.”

The car continued to pick up speed as it headed down Monroe. Davis said he does not know what speeds the suspect vehicle reached, but the TPD cruiser topped out at 102 mph.

The video then shows the suspect car swerving around another car at Monroe and Bancroft, making a turn onto Bancroft, when the driver lost control and hit the building.

Officers exited their cruiser with guns drawn. They also pull out flashlights to look inside the vehicle and attempt to open the doors.

“Due to the damage of the vehicle, the injuries inside, officers assessed victims as best they could and waited on (Toledo Fire & Rescue) to get there to perform proper aid,” Davis said.

In addition to Islam, 15-year-old Delano Winters and 14-year-old Ronnie Davis were inside the car. Winters and Davis were taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed. The pursuit will be reviewed by TPD administrators.

