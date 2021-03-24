Importance of testing tornado sirens during Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At 9:50 AM Wednesday, every county across the state of Ohio tested its tornado sirens as part of the state’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. In Lucas County, no official error reports were filed from its 121+ sirens county-wide.

Sirens come in many shapes and sizes. Wood County oversees at least 75 of them. With so many sirens, you may be wondering: “how come I didn’t hear one go off?”

“We really need to encourage everyone to understand that these sirens are designed to be heard outdoors,” says Wood County EMA Director, Jeff Klein. He says with more distractions, the sirens are harder to hear. “Now, everybody’s getting their homes insulated, things like that. There’s so much other ambient noise, people wearing headphones and things. "

Klein recommends having some form of backup-type system to stay weather aware, using technology to your advantage. He adds that -- when you do hear the sirens -- don’t stop there. “We really encourage people: that’s your notification to say, hey, something’s going on,” says Klein. “I need to get more information. Where do I go to get information? Well if there’s something big going on, you folks are going to break into TV.”

Resources to stay ahead of the storm:

How to report a siren that’s not working in your community:

Lucas County EMA Office: 419-213-6503

Wood County EMA Office: 419-354-9269

Defiance County EMA Office: 419-782-1130

Allen County EMA Office: 419-993-1404

Erie County EMA Office: 419-627-7617

Fulton County EMA Office: 419-337-9207

Hancock County EMA Office: 419-424-7092

Henry County EMA Office: 419-592-4876

Huron County EMA Office: 419-663-5772

Ottawa County EMA Office: 419-734-6900

Paulding County EMA Office: 419-399-3500

Putnam County EMA Office: 419-538-7315

Sandusky County EMA Office: 419-334-8933

Seneca County EMA Office: 419-447-0266

Williams County EMA Office: 419-636-8497

Wyandot County EMA Office: 419-294-6406

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.