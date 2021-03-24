Koral Hamburg Food Truck rolls into 2021 with booked outdoor events, happy customers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While many restaurants have struggled to keep their doors open this past year, one restaurant on wheels is doing quite well by hitting the pavement and flipping burgers.

Jay Surdasky, the owner of Koral Hamburg Food Truck, says they doubled their sales in 2020 and even though they just kicked off their outdoor events this week, the family business is already booked until September.

Koral had 180 events last year, and while they mostly went to regular venues in the past, in 2020 and 2021, their calendar started filling up with a variety of new venues like graduations and private neighborhood parties.

The business, known for its high-quality burgers, started as a brick-and-mortar in Toledo in 1926. When Jay was going to retire in 2017, his family suggested they convert the family biz into a food truck, and they’ve been hitting the pavement ever since – literally.

But with the pandemic, they still had to get creative to keep the wheels turning.

“Once we found out we didn’t know we would have regular businesses like normal, we went out and found our own,” Surdasky said. “We went down the street to one business and another, and once that started, people just started calling and wanted us everywhere, so it worked out real well.”

It’s all-hands-on-deck to keep the high-quality beef and steak combo churning, and those fan-favorite onion rings and speared pickles rolling.

Jay recommends restaurants get creative with their business models and try new things to keep the customers coming but insists the quality must still remain.

“It’s not just your basic hamburger, it’s ground chuck with steak cut into it. It’s a high quality we have made special, so as a burger, it’s the best you can get. ... It’s going to be another great year, I believe that very much,” says Surdasky.

To book Koral for an event or head to their next hotspot, go to their Facebook page.

