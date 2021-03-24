Lakeshore flooding creates challenges and dangers for NW Ohio

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - David Bench has co-owned and operated Bench Farms in Jerusalem Township for the better part of 3 decades -- but recalls back to the early 70s when flooding really hit home.

“That’s when we had a lot of trouble along the lake -- the dyke broke and everything, and pretty much wiped out Reno Beach back then,” says Bench. “I’ve lived here all my life, and we’ve always had water problems. The dykes in the back, along Route 2, those have never had anything done to them -- so we’re worried that they’re going to break sometime with this high water.”

More recently, the Great Lakes region saw its wettest five-year period on record (July 2014 - June 2019), with Lake Erie water levels setting its own new records in 2019 as a result (5.5′ above low water datum). For much of the spring/summer months that year and last, even a slight northeast breeze could spell disaster for home and business owners along the shoreline -- let alone some of the region’s signature spring and fall gales.

Bench uses a bridge over a canal along SR 2 near Howard Marsh as a benchmark -- “I always watch that because that IS lake level, that’s my simple indicator” -- and speculates that the mild first half of this winter may have helped lower lake levels: “We had an open winter -- so that’s when more water will evaporate out of the lakes. If it freezes over, it won’t evaporate.”

Still, upstream lakes like Michigan and Huron could contribute to another summer of threatening waterfront property: “They’ve dropped a foot, but they’re still 2 feet above normal levels right now... that water’s still got to come down to us, so we’re not out of the woods yet. The Army Corps of Engineers said that Lake Ontario was down 22″ from last year at this time. They didn’t mention Lake Erie, but we’re every bit of those 22 inches.”

Breezy days along the lakeshore are one concern, but when it comes to heavy rain in the spring and summer, the township has another tool in its arsenal: A tractor outfitted with a pump, to send rising waters back over the berm.

As Bench describes it: “We had a storm about 5 years ago in June, and all of Cedar Point Road was flooded. We have [the pump] here almost year-round now because of the weather. It’ll pump 10,000 gallons a minute if it’s on full bore.”

With levels still well above the long-term average, residents along Ohio’s North Coast may simply have to adjust again in 2021 for wave after wave of wind-driven waters.

