March 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very warm today with highs in the low to middle 70s. A few showers are possible with strong winds. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Thursday will bring more clouds with highs in the middle 60s. Rain is likely late day into Thursday night. Rain totals between a half inch to an inch are likely. A High Wind Watch is already in effect for the early morning hours on Friday. This could become a high impact wind event with wind gusts around or over 60 mph. This will likely lead to scattered power outages and tree damage. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s. Saturday is looking warmer with highs in the low 60s. Showers are possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

