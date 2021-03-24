New COVID-19 variant identified in Lenawee County

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials in Michigan have said a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified in a Lenawee County resident.

The COVID variant B.1.1.7 is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom. According to health officials, the variant is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the wild-type virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The CDC said 6,390 cases of B.1.1.7 have been identified in the United States as of Sunday, March 21, with 616 of those in Michigan.

Actions to protect yourself and others from the B.1.1.7 variant include:

Wearing a mask around others.

Staying six feet apart from others.

Washing hands often.

Ventilating indoor spaces.

Getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to you.

With the high transmission rate of the B.1.1.7 variant, vaccination is more important than ever. People should get vaccinated as soon as it is offered to them. At this time, the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the variant.

COVID-19 testing is available to individuals in many locations in Lenawee County; more information at https://www.lenawee.mi.us/931/COVID-19-Case-Testing-Information.

