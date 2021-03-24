Officer-involved shooting renews push for body cameras

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was shot dead Sunday morning in Sylvania Township following a call for a home burglary. Police arrived on scene to find a man who allegedly yelled he had a gun. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

This marks the third officer-involved shooting in Sylvania Township since January 2020, and the second that turned fatal.

Now these incidents are prompting the department to look into getting body cameras for officers, but it’s not a matter of simply buying cameras and strapping them to officers’ chests.

The Sylvania Township Police Department does not have body cameras that could help the investigation in this case, and it’s not because the department doesn’t like body cameras, it’s simply because of the cost.

“It’s a fully integrated system. It incorporates with your in-car video, your body cam video, and your video rooms that we have here, it all has to be on the same software and the same servers,” says Chief Paul Long.

Chief Long estimate the initial cost of a body camera program at $200,000. Then there’s maintenance, training, and storage fees for all the video, among other ongoing costs.

Philip Stinson is a professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University, where he studies police crime. He acknowledges the hefty costs but says using body cameras should be common practice.

“It’s very important for police accountability, police transparency, police legitimacy, that there be video recordings of citizen encounters with police officers,” says Stinson.

But there is no recording of Sunday’s interaction. Sylvania Township Police arrived after a caller said a man kicked down his door and ran through his house apologizing before heading out the back door.

There were no other officers on scene Sunday morning when police say officer Kyle Andrews shot 24-year-old Eduardo Parra of North Las Vegas, Nevada. Officer Andrews says Parra claimed to have a gun, but none was found on scene.

Parra is linked to other burglaries in the area that night.

But even if there was footage, there’s no guarantee it would help.

“There have been cases where the video evidence actually raises more questions than it answers... This is not a magic cure to all things that ail law enforcement,” says Stinson.

Chief Long is looking into how he can incorporate body cameras into the next budget.

“It protects everybody. It protects the officer, the citizen. If any allegations are made, you have a chance to go back and see what was said,” says Chief Long.

Stinson says that research shows that more often than not, body cameras exonerate officers accused of misconduct.

