Ohio extends tax deadline to match federal date

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is extending the income tax filing and payment deadline to match the federal deadline of May 17.

Jeff McClain, Ohio Tax Commissioner, made the announcement of the deadline extension Wednesday in an effort to give those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic some relief. The May deadline gives Ohio residents just over an additional month to file.

To coincide with the federal extension, the state will also waive penalties on tax due payments made during the extension and there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension period.

The extension is available to those filing individual income tax and the school district income tax for 2020, according to a statement from the Department of Taxation. It notes the first quarter estimated income tax payments for 2021 must still be made by April 15.

