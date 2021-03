TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help finding a missing Toledo woman.

37-year-old Ashley Simpson was last seen on Friday in the 1100 block of Shadowlawn Drive in Toledo. Simpson is 5′6″ and 160lbs, shown in the photo above.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 319-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.