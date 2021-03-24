Police searching for suspects who robbed two women early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for two suspects who robbed two women early Wednesday morning just off W. Alexis Rd. in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police, the two victims were exiting their car in the 5700 block of Silverside just after midnight when they were approached by a pair of Black males. One suspect had a sock on his hand and demanded her belongings, cell phone, and keys. The victim believed he had a gun, so she complied. The second suspect took the other victim’s bags and fled north towards W. Alexis.

The first suspect took the victim’s car keys and attempted to take her vehicle, but he apparently changed his mind when he noticed the victim’s child in the backseat. The suspect also fled on foot toward W. Alexis.

One of the victim’s cell phones was recovered in a parking lot in the 1400 block of W. Alexis.

No injuries were reported.

