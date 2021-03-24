Advertisement

Record-setting day at the Rec Center

A record 5,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to be administered Wednesday
Vaccine clinic held at the Lucas County Recreation Center
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Lucas County Rec Center, where it’s shaping up to be a record-setting day.

According to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, health professionals will give out 5,500 doses of the vaccine at the Rec Center -- a single-day record.

Appointments to receive the vaccine at six different sites throughout Lucas County -- including the Rec Center -- are available at this link.

