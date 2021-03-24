Advertisement

Legislature overrides governor’s veto on bill that could limit health orders

(WTVG)
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio General Assembly voted to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 22 on Wednesday.

The bill sought to give the legislature power over health orders. In a veto message issued Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine criticized the legislation, saying it jeopardizes the health and safety of Ohioans. Republicans in the Ohio House and Senate argue it’s about separation of powers, individual freedoms, and giving Ohioans a voice in public health matters.

SB 22 would create an Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee to review health orders and rules issued by the governor’s office or ODH, giving the legislature the power to modify or rescind health orders.

The Senate needed 20 votes to override the veto in its chamber. 23 Republicans in the Ohio Senate all support the bill and moved to override Gov. DeWine’s veto issued on Tuesday. The Ohio Constitution requires the bill to be reconsidered in the House. The Ohio House voted in favor of the override 62-35. Those votes solidify the veto override and make the legislation law.

The move could have major implications on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including the statewide mask mandate and other current health safety measures. Read the entire legislation here.

You can also read the proponent’s testimony here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nasir Islam, 15, was killed in a car crash on Saturday, March 20. (Photos courtesy of the...
Authorities investigating high-speed pursuit that left Toledo teen dead
TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
There’s a new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants. Reports...
New COVID variant confirmed in Lucas County case
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Lourdes University is investigating an incident involving hate speech on campus. The incident...
Lourdes University investigates hate speech on campus

Latest News

Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Delts Hazing Survivor speaks out
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in...
Big Ten tournaments will follow local health rules
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Ohio extends tax deadline to match federal date
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit