Legislature overrides governor’s veto on bill that could limit health orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio General Assembly voted to override the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 22 on Wednesday.

The bill sought to give the legislature power over health orders. In a veto message issued Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine criticized the legislation, saying it jeopardizes the health and safety of Ohioans. Republicans in the Ohio House and Senate argue it’s about separation of powers, individual freedoms, and giving Ohioans a voice in public health matters.

SB 22 would create an Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee to review health orders and rules issued by the governor’s office or ODH, giving the legislature the power to modify or rescind health orders.

The Senate needed 20 votes to override the veto in its chamber. 23 Republicans in the Ohio Senate all support the bill and moved to override Gov. DeWine’s veto issued on Tuesday. The Ohio Constitution requires the bill to be reconsidered in the House. The Ohio House voted in favor of the override 62-35. Those votes solidify the veto override and make the legislation law.

The move could have major implications on COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including the statewide mask mandate and other current health safety measures. Read the entire legislation here.

You can also read the proponent’s testimony here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.