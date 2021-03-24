Shooting at Colorado grocery store hitting close to home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store is hitting close to home for grocery workers in this area.

Seaway Market general manager Mike Lennex said employees are trained to respond to various emergencies, but a shooting inside the store is something he hopes would never happen.

“You always want to be concerned about the safety of your employees and the safety of your customers,” Lennex said.

But after a gunman shot and killed ten people inside the King Soopers on Monday in Boulder, Colorado, the concern is growing. It’s a tragedy impacting grocery stores across the country.

“The sad part about it is, it’s happened,” Lennex said. “It’s happening enough where you have to be concerned and you have to be ready.”

The Seaway Market employees are trained to respond to certain situations, like theft. The store even has security guards on hand.

“We have a security guard as soon as we open,” Lennex said. “He is there to greet you, make sure you have a mask on or ask you tp put one on, and make sure you don’t have anything that would be deemed as a threat.

“Obviously if there is a threat of some sort, we try to get that individual out of the store as soon as possible.”

But a mass shooting inside the grocery store is something Lennex never thought he’d need to prepare for.

“It does make you a little more vigilant, a little more aware, and a little more conscientious about it,” Lennex said.

Seaway Market plans to add extra training for employees to keep staff and customers safe. Lennex said he is now looking to have an active shooting training so employees can learn how to respond in those situations.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.