TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo is well represented during March Madness.

Three athletes from Toledo have made their presence known in the NCAA Tournament.

Akienreh Johnson is a 5th year graduate student balling out for the Wolverines.

She graduated from Rogers High School. Her mom, Herneika Johnson says,

“I am so excited for her as a person, as an athlete, in academics I am so proud of her”

Also from Rogers, South Carolina Sophomore Zia Cooke. Her defense has been unstoppable for the Gamecocks. Michelle Cooke is Zia’s Mom. She tells 13 ABC, ”ZIA has worked very hard to get where she is at so its exciting to see her here.”

Michigan Super Freshman Zeb Jackson scored 6 points and two rebounds off the bench last week. His story comes out of Maumee Valley Country Day. His Dad Zeb Jackson Sr. says " Having three athletes in the NCAA tournament is amazing and fun to see, all three athletes have known each other for a long time and have great relationships.” So what does this moment mean for Toledo.? Akienreh’s Mom says Toledo prepares student athletes to learn and grow on the highest level.

She says, “Here in Toledo, we prepare our kids very very well not just for school season, but summer season too, our kids are prepared no matter where they go across the country, our kids can go anywhere and do well.”

Akienreh, Zeb and Zia are showing out for the mud. Toledo is standing up with pride.

