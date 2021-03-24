Advertisement

Wind Alley: Ohio’s severe weather problem

The area from Ohio to South Carolina has the most damaging wind reports in the US.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest focus during severe weather is tornado development, but while the heart of Tornado Alley is to our west, the nation’s biggest wind threat is right overhead.

The warning siren is scary enough, but the sight of a tornado is downright frightening. We know the power a twister can unleash, we have heard the stories, seen the devastation, and often times that is enough for us to seek shelter when a warning is issued. There is, however, a much bigger severe weather threat in Ohio that is hiding in plain daylight: wind. While you can’t see damaging winds as easily, you’re 30 times more likely to experience storm damage from powerful storm gusts compared to a tornado.

While tornado alley runs from Texas to South Dakota, the lower Great Lakes to the Carolina’s is the severe wind alley of the nation.

As storms move east and run into more moisture, they become more organized and turn into more organized storm complexes, but the density of the air can cause big problems in this setup when dry air is present aloft. As cool air falls, it speeds up until it smacks the earth below with winds of 60, 80, or even 100 MPH.

To put that in perspective, that means some of our worst wind damage can compare to the destruction of an EF-2 tornado.

When a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for damaging winds, get inside and stay away from windows. It is also helpful to get to the interior part of your house or in your tornado safe spot.

