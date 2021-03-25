3/25: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain is starting to move up from the south, though the heavy downpours and potential storms won’t get here until closer to midnight. Up to 70 mph wind gusts are possible even outside of any storms that develop (better chance south of US-6). At least 1/2″ of rain seems most likely still, with localized amounts 1″+. Those wicked winds will subside through the afternoon, leaving behind cooler/drier air with highs in the 50s. Saturday looks to be the most pleasant day of the next seven, topping out in the low to mid-60s before another round of rain arrives overnight into Sunday morning (though not as windy!)

