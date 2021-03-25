Adrian overcomes obstacles, wins sixth straight women’s hockey title

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - One championship is hard enough, but six straight? That’s nearly unheard of.

Outside of the women’s hockey team at Adrian College, that is. The Bulldogs claimed the NCHA Tournament championship on Sunday, its sixth straight title.

Of course, this season was unlike any other, with challenges and obstacles no one had faced before. The team was required to be tested three times per week for COVID-19.

“I think we counted and it’s been like 1,500 tests this year,” senior captain Brooke Schembri said.

The season almost didn’t happen. Adrian was one of the few women’s hockey teams to hit the ice at the start of the season.

“We really were careful of what we did and who we hung out with and just made sure we were going to places where we could be exposed and possibly get it,” said assistant captain Jessica VonRuden.

And it all led to this moment, with the Bulldogs beating the College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota for the Slaats Cup.

“We had a little bit of a pause there in September, but then after that, we continued on and were able to play games,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Skelly said. “And in January, more teams joined and we were able to build a conference schedule.”

“The Slaats Cup really meant a lot, so when we all got to hold it in our hands, it was a good end to the year which could have been bad,” VonRuden said.

