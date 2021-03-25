Advertisement

Adrian overcomes obstacles, wins sixth straight women’s hockey title

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - One championship is hard enough, but six straight? That’s nearly unheard of.

Outside of the women’s hockey team at Adrian College, that is. The Bulldogs claimed the NCHA Tournament championship on Sunday, its sixth straight title.

Of course, this season was unlike any other, with challenges and obstacles no one had faced before. The team was required to be tested three times per week for COVID-19.

“I think we counted and it’s been like 1,500 tests this year,” senior captain Brooke Schembri said.

The season almost didn’t happen. Adrian was one of the few women’s hockey teams to hit the ice at the start of the season.

“We really were careful of what we did and who we hung out with and just made sure we were going to places where we could be exposed and possibly get it,” said assistant captain Jessica VonRuden.

And it all led to this moment, with the Bulldogs beating the College of St. Scholastica in Minnesota for the Slaats Cup.

“We had a little bit of a pause there in September, but then after that, we continued on and were able to play games,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Skelly said. “And in January, more teams joined and we were able to build a conference schedule.”

“The Slaats Cup really meant a lot, so when we all got to hold it in our hands, it was a good end to the year which could have been bad,” VonRuden said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime

Latest News

Adrian College wins its sixth straight NCHA women's hockey national title.
Adrian College wins sixth straight NCHA women's championship
UT’s Shakif Seymour prepares for NFL Draft after loss of mother cut senior season short
UT’s Shakif Seymour prepares for NFL Draft after loss of mother cut senior season short
Madness! Buckeyes upset by #15 Oral Roberts
Ava Pietras, 13abc Athlete of the Week
52 in 60 seconds! WLS 7th grader holds Guinness world record for free throws