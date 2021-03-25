Bell changes plea in October shooting incident in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting someone near Dorr and Forest in October has entered a change of plea in court.

Travis Bell had originally entered a plea of not guilty, but he changed it to a guilty plea pursuant to North Carolina v. Alford on a count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Toledo Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Oct. 22, where they located witnesses of the shooting but no victim.

They first found Bell, 27, sitting in a car on Forest, north of Dorr. There was evidence in his car of a person being shot.

The victim soon called 911, and authorities found Nicholas Jenkins, 21, in a pickup truck. He was taken to the hospital.

Bell was found guilty and will be sentenced on April 15.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.