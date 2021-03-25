Advertisement

City of Napoleon opening new low-cost senior housing

Part of the city’s master plan for affordable housing and senior independence
The City of Napoleon is hosting a tour of a new senior housing facility.
The City of Napoleon is hosting a tour of a new senior housing facility.(WTVG)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new development in Henry County that hopes to give area seniors their independence back. The Napoleon Senior Housing project is officially complete. The city is hosting a tour Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. to showcase the one and two-bedroom apartments available.

The city says this project has been a few years in the making. As Napoleon reviewed its master plan, citizens brought up how there was a lack of affordable housing for its senior population. With the many challenges facing our senior citizens, staying in their homes can become difficult, and yet the only options most have are ones that can take away their independence. Most seniors still want the independence of living on their own without the burden of the costs of maintaining a larger home. So a new housing development plan was brought to life.

13abc will be visiting the site and will speak with developers and city officials to learn more about the impact this project will have on the city -- and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime

Latest News

Experts spread awareness on poison in household products in the homes.
Poison risk in children grows with demand for cleaning products
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
TLCHD announces changes to vaccine scheduling
How to keep children from poison exposure in homes
How to keep children from poison exposure in homes
Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
Toledo Public Schools announce in-person graduation ceremony plans