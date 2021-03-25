City of Napoleon opening new low-cost senior housing

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new development in Henry County that hopes to give area seniors their independence back. The Napoleon Senior Housing project is officially complete. The city is hosting a tour Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. to showcase the one and two-bedroom apartments available.

The city says this project has been a few years in the making. As Napoleon reviewed its master plan, citizens brought up how there was a lack of affordable housing for its senior population. With the many challenges facing our senior citizens, staying in their homes can become difficult, and yet the only options most have are ones that can take away their independence. Most seniors still want the independence of living on their own without the burden of the costs of maintaining a larger home. So a new housing development plan was brought to life.

13abc will be visiting the site and will speak with developers and city officials to learn more about the impact this project will have on the city -- and beyond.

