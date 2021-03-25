Advertisement

Fire consumes vacant home on Toledo’s east side

Crews battled a fire on Clark St. in east Toledo on Wednesday, March 24.
Crews battled a fire on Clark St. in east Toledo on Wednesday, March 24.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a blaze overnight at a vacant house in east Toledo.

The call came in around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 800 block of Clark St. The house was consumed by flames, and a neighboring house had some exterior damage.

There is no word on what caused the fire as the investigation continues. According to authorities, there have been a couple of previous fires at the same location in the past.

