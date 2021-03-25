Gov. DeWine hasn’t ruled out a legal challenge to bill that could limit health orders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine is responding to the state legislature’s override of his veto on SB 22, a bill that could limit public health orders. It’s set to go into effect in just under 3 months.

DeWine has not ruled out a legal challenge to the legislation and doesn’t know whether his office or other entities will push back.

“My opinion about the constitutionality of the bill has not changed,” DeWine said. “Whether we file something, whether somebody else does at some point, I don’t know at this point.”

His hope, however, is that Ohioans can run the virus into the ground in the next 89 days before SB 22 goes into effect. He said that requires a collective effort to keep up with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, like distancing and mask-wearing, and making sure every person who wants a vaccine can get a shot.

“All of us, whatever people have thought about the health orders, with all of us coming together we can have a common cause and that is getting everyone vaccinated that wants to be vaccinated.”

He said his opposition to the legislation is largely about assuring a proper response to future health crises. Once in effect, the legislation would allow state lawmakers to modify or even eliminate general health orders that aim to promote public health and wellbeing. Republican lawmakers argue the move is about giving Ohioans a voice in these matters. Gov. DeWine argues those decisions should be left to health officials.

