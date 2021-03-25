No injuries reported after Jeep crashes into house in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are on the scene after a Jeep reportedly crashed into a house in east Toledo.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Fassett St. at 5:25 a.m.

Toledo Police said the Jeep went off the road for unknown reasons and hit the house. There are no injuries reported. Police are unsure how many people were inside the Jeep.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.