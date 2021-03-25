Advertisement

No injuries reported after Jeep crashes into house in east Toledo

A Jeep crashed into a house on Fassett St. in east Toledo on Thursday, Aug. 25.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are on the scene after a Jeep reportedly crashed into a house in east Toledo.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Fassett St. at 5:25 a.m.

Toledo Police said the Jeep went off the road for unknown reasons and hit the house. There are no injuries reported. Police are unsure how many people were inside the Jeep.

