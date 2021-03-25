Local business doing work from the sky around the country

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Aerial Media does drone work all over the United States. One of its latest projects is getting a lot of national media attention. The downtown-based company got its start about six years ago. In fact, it was one of the first businesses of it’s kind in the country.

What started out as a small operation has quickly taken off for owners Chris Aldrich and Phil Myers.

“When we can give cameras wings, we get a lot more dynamic shots. We are able to give people unusual views they may not see otherwise. That’s what intrigued us originally,” says Aldrich.

The company works on a wide variety of projects.

“It can range from beauty shots of a property to construction project updates. We also do a lot of work in renewable energy, so wind and solar. We also do things like mapping a cornfield. A lot of what we do is visual eye candy, but we also do data acquisition.”

One of the latest assignments came out of the blue.

“We were sitting here at the office on a Friday earlier this month when an email came in from the PGA We if it was real.”

It was real. The PGA hired TAM to come to the site of this week’s tournament in Austin, Texas to shoot a golf ball drop from a drone. It was a fun way to predict a winner. However, the workload quickly expanded.

“We did everything from fly-overs to beauty shots, and a medium project turned into a big project. We basically became the production crew.”

The finished product from Austin will be seen by millions on TV and social media this week. As excited as Chris and Phil are to see their personal efforts paying off, they see the bigger picture when it comes to their accomplishments.

“It makes us proud. Proud not only for our business but also for Toledo and the 419. We are showing we are capable of bringing something from Toledo to the biggest stages in the world.”

