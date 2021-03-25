Advertisement

Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Jail corrections officer was suspended without pay for use of force.

Prosecutors have reviewed this case but have said officer’s actions did not rise to the level of felonious criminal activity.

The inmate, Jocobi Boykins, was in his cell when he was ordered to pack his belongings to move to another cell, but they say he refused.

Seven officers were sent to assist in moving the inmate.

Surveillance video shows corrections officer James Griensinger throwing the inmate to the floor while handcuffed.

Griensinger was disciplined for use of force and was suspended for 15 days without pay.

