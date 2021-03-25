Man found guilty of lesser charge for accidentally shooting son

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of accidentally shooting his 3-year-old son inside their home in July has withdrawn a previous not guilty plea and entered a plea of no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge.

Michael Bartlett was found guilty in court on Thursday on a charge of negligent assault. He had been charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

In July, police were called to the 800 block of McKinley in east Toledo. Bartlett had accidentally shot the child inside the home.

Bartlett will be sentenced on May 18.

