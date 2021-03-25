March 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be the calm before the storm with highs in the middle to upper 60s with calm winds. Rain is possible for the afternoon. Rain becomes likely for the evening hours. Thunderstorms are possible overnight tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible in the southern part of the viewing area with an isolated tornado and damaging winds possible. High winds will be an issue for the entire area, but the highest gusts will take place south of US 6 where 60 mph wind gusts are possible. Rain will end Friday morning, but strong wind gusts will continue through mid-day. The weekend is looking good with highs in the middle 60s on Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday with a few showers early.

