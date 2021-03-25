Advertisement

New mural taking shape in downtown Toledo

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bright and colorful mural is taking shape on Huron St. in Toledo.

Local artist Kodi Klocinski will be covering a wall there with multi-colored hearts to represent St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and its connection with the community.

“Around the centerpiece heart is a bunch of sacred geometry ... from stained glass windows inside the building, so his context is that the church is moving from the inside to the outside,” said Kate Philabaum, director of the Heart Gallery at St. Paul’s Lutheran.

The final design will be unveiled on April 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime

Latest News

Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
Toledo Public Schools announce in-person graduation ceremony plans
Mural taking shape in downtown Toledo
Mural taking shape in downtown Toledo
Adrian College women's hockey won its sixth straight NCHA national championship.
Adrian overcomes obstacles, wins sixth straight women’s hockey title
Adrian College wins its sixth straight NCHA women's hockey national title.
Adrian College wins sixth straight NCHA women's championship