New mural taking shape in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bright and colorful mural is taking shape on Huron St. in Toledo.

Local artist Kodi Klocinski will be covering a wall there with multi-colored hearts to represent St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and its connection with the community.

“Around the centerpiece heart is a bunch of sacred geometry ... from stained glass windows inside the building, so his context is that the church is moving from the inside to the outside,” said Kate Philabaum, director of the Heart Gallery at St. Paul’s Lutheran.

The final design will be unveiled on April 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.