Ottawa County leads NWO in COVID-19 vaccination rate

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Ottawa County are working to vaccinate anyone who wants a vaccine as quickly as possible.

“It’s a race. It’s a race and we want to quickly get as many people vaccinated as possible before you see these different mutations,” says Jerry Bingham, Ottawa County Health Commissioner.

As of today, nearly 30% of the population in Ottawa County is vaccinated against COVID-19. That is higher than all counties in Northwest Ohio and the state average. Bingham attributes that to multiple things, including the fact that Ottawa County has one of the oldest populations in state and the approach the health leaders took as soon as the vaccine was available. The Ottawa County Health Department was focused on vaccinating the oldest and most vulnerable first. While that is the way the tier of eligibility is setup across Ohio, he believes the large number of residents in the older categories might have helped boost the number.

Now, the health department is simply continuing vaccination efforts with community partners and hosting large-scale clinics at Camp Perry and Oak Harbor high school. This weekend, the health department is hosting a clinic at the high school for those 18+ that want the shot. The reason they are not allowing anyone ages 16 and 17 is due to the vaccine that the health department received.

“The vaccine that we have been receiving is Moderna and so the emergency use authorization says 18 and up only. The only one 16 and 17 year old’s can get vaccinated with is Pfizer,” says Bingham.

If you have a child that you want vaccinated, simply seek out another provider and make sure they have the Pfizer vaccine available. As for the clinic this weekend at the high school in Oak Harbor, at last check there were a few hundred appointments still available. Sign up here.

