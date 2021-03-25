Poison risk in children grows with demand for cleaning products

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This week is National Poison Prevention Week and with a larger number of cleaning products in the home, experts say we have to work even harder to keep our kids safe.

The team at Great Lakes Marketing Research tests products to ensure safety in homes but say it’s not the packages that are the problem, it’s that many times the child-safe restraints aren’t used properly. This is when things can get dangerous for our children.

Dr. Lori Dixon, President of National Poison Prevention Week tells our team that one of the most dangerous and prevalent things in our home right now is hand sanitizer. Companies have not been adding the ingredient which makes it taste bitter and it often comes in attractive and misleading bottles.

“This is hand sanitizer – it looks absolutely like water. It is in a container that any kids would think is water,” explains Dixon. “It has no safety feature because you don’t have to have a safety feature on hand sanitizer – so now I feel it is my obligation to make sure this is always stored up and away and out of sight.”

Dixon says we have to do our part in keeping these household substances out of reach and out of sight in order to avoid potentially fatal accidents. She says we should stop removing dishwasher or laundry detergent pods from their child-lock containers to create home decor or removing pills from child-safe bottles to put them in unsafe pill bottles.

Dixon also recommends keeping the TOLL-FREE poison control hotline on your phone in case of emergencies. They can be reached at: (800) 222-1222. If you or someone you know is exposed to one of these substances, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.