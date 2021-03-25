Advertisement

Road rage incident escalates when motorists begin firing at each other

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Mar. 25, 2021
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after an alleged road rage incident turned into two motorists firing guns at each other in west Toledo.

Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 5200 block of Monroe St. around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located a scene there, and other officers were sent to a location just across the state line in Michigan, where one of the involved vehicles was parked.

The owner of that vehicle, Justin Langlois, 25, told police that he was involved in a road rage incident with another unknown individual who cut off Langlois in his car and began firing a gun. Langlois, who had his two young children in the car, told police he has his CCW and began returning fire.

There was no description of the suspect or suspect car listed in the police incident report.

