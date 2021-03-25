Sen. Sherrod Brown to tackle hazing with federal legislation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is re-introducing the Reach Act to tackle hazing on college campus, he announced today in a conference call.

If the bill becomes law, it would create a standard definition of hazing nationwide. It would also require colleges to educate students on hazing and report hazing incidents on their annual crime reports. The legislation would apply to all student organizations on campus, not just fraternities.

“We have to do more as a society to stop these student deaths. Parents shouldn’t have to worry for their child’s safety because they join a fraternity or sorority,” says Sen. Brown.

The Senator was joined by Kathleen Wiant, whose son, Collin, died in a hazing incident at Ohio University in 2018. She has been an advocate for stricter legislation regarding hazing since her son’s death.

“For the last weeks of Collin’s life, he had endured extreme hazing. He was beaten, belted, waterboarded, and forced drugs,” says Wiant.

Sen. Brown referenced the recent death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old Bowling Green State University student, as an impetus to again push for the Reach Act. Foltz died after an alleged alcohol hazing ritual on March 4.

“No parent should have to go through what Stone Foltz’s parents are going through now, or what the Wiants have gone through since 2018,” says Sen. Brown.

The Senator introduced the bill last week. Also sponsoring the bill is Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and several other senators. Currently, Wiant is working to drum up support from additional senators.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.