Sign-up for Wood County COVID vaccine appointments starts Friday at noon

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Scheduling for mass COVID vaccination clinics in Wood County will open to the public noon on Friday.

The public can sign up online or call 419-823-9512 to make an appointment.

Four clinics have been scheduled:

March 31 - BGSU Field House and Wood County Board of Development Disabilities

April 5 - Wood County Health Department

April 6 - North Baltimore American Legion

April 7 - BGSU Field House

