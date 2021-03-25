Sign-up for Wood County COVID vaccine appointments starts Friday at noon
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Scheduling for mass COVID vaccination clinics in Wood County will open to the public noon on Friday.
The public can sign up online or call 419-823-9512 to make an appointment.
Four clinics have been scheduled:
March 31 - BGSU Field House and Wood County Board of Development Disabilities
April 5 - Wood County Health Department
April 6 - North Baltimore American Legion
April 7 - BGSU Field House
