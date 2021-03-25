Advertisement

Some Ohio nursing homes, assisted living not enrolling in vaccine maintenance program

By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine is voicing concerns about nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have not signed up for the vaccine maintenance program.

It’s the state’s effort to make sure all residents and staff in these facilities can still get a shot if they didn’t get one when eligibility first opened to them and to cover any new residents. At the governor’s bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing today, he said the state has reached out to 56 nursing homes and 158 assisted living facilities to vaccinate everyone but has not heard back despite repeated efforts.

While it’s possible some facilities made their own plans with a provider to get new residents and staff vaccinated, ODH has not been made aware of those efforts and the fear is that some in congregate living situations are not protected from the virus.

The governor said he is becoming frustrated with facilities that have not communicated with ODH about vaccinations and will be listing those facilities on the state’s coronavirus response website.

“If you have someone living in one of those nursing homes or assisted living, it’s important that everybody who is there has the opportunity to get the vaccine,” DeWine said.

To see if a loved one’s facility has signed up for the vaccine maintenance program, visit the website here.

Do you think all nursing home and assisted living facility residents and staff should be vaccinated? Weigh in with our poll below.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD releases dash cam video of fatal vehicle pursuit
GRAPHIC: Toledo Police release dash cam video of fatal pursuit
A Lucas Co. corrections officer is suspended for a use of force incident.
Lucas Co. corrections officer suspended for slamming inmate
BGSU held a memorial for Stone Foltz on March 14, one week after he died in an alleged hazing...
Parents of BGSU hazing victim speak out for the first time
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Foltz Attorney: BGSU student’s blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit
Tyler Perino was beaten and forced to drink alcohol until he blacked out
Miami University hazing survivor wants harsher penalties for the crime

Latest News

Gov. DeWine hasn’t ruled out a legal challenge to bill that could limit health orders
Jayla Russell has been accepted into more than 2 dozen colleges and universities
St. Ursula senior earns more than $1 million in college scholarships
Rudo Jiu-Jitsu Taekwondo studio is strengthening the bodies and minds of men and women in blue...
“Adopt a Cop BJJ” offers free martial arts training for local Law Enforcement
Experts spread awareness on poison in household products in the homes.
Poison risk in children grows with demand for cleaning products