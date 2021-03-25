Some Ohio nursing homes, assisted living not enrolling in vaccine maintenance program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine is voicing concerns about nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have not signed up for the vaccine maintenance program.

It’s the state’s effort to make sure all residents and staff in these facilities can still get a shot if they didn’t get one when eligibility first opened to them and to cover any new residents. At the governor’s bi-weekly COVID-19 briefing today, he said the state has reached out to 56 nursing homes and 158 assisted living facilities to vaccinate everyone but has not heard back despite repeated efforts.

While it’s possible some facilities made their own plans with a provider to get new residents and staff vaccinated, ODH has not been made aware of those efforts and the fear is that some in congregate living situations are not protected from the virus.

The governor said he is becoming frustrated with facilities that have not communicated with ODH about vaccinations and will be listing those facilities on the state’s coronavirus response website.

“If you have someone living in one of those nursing homes or assisted living, it’s important that everybody who is there has the opportunity to get the vaccine,” DeWine said.

To see if a loved one’s facility has signed up for the vaccine maintenance program, visit the website here.

