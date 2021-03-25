St. Ursula senior earns more than $1 million in college scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 17-year-old Jayla Russell has been accepted into 27 colleges and universities, many of them offering full rides - amassing more than a million dollars in scholarships.

“My main goal once I became a senior was to go to college free,” Russell, who maintains a 4.5 GPA, said. “I wanted to come out so my parents wouldn’t have to pay for me, so it was very important for me to maintain my GPA and stay active during the pandemic.”

The University of North Carolina and Johns Hopkins University are Jayla’s top choices so far, but scholarship offers are still coming in.

“She is so humble, she is so kind, she is passionate, she is the hardest worker I have known, she puts in the work and the time, she asks questions, and she’s determined, there’s nothing she can’t do when she puts her mind to it,” college counselor Becky Tobias said.

Jayla plans on going into the health care industry in hopes of ending disparities in the African American community.

