Staying safe during severe weather season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe storms -- storms with one-inch hail (quarter-sized) or larger, wind at or above 58mph and/or a tornado -- can be dangerous to you and your family if you don’t take steps to prepare. Luckily, there are things you can do both ahead of and during a storm to keep yourselves safe.

PHASE 1: LONG-TERM PREPARATION

You can prepare before the storms hit by downloading the 13abc First Warning Weather App. This free app can alert you, no matter where you are, of approaching severe weather. Search for “13abc First Warning Weather” on the App Store or Google Play.

It’s a good idea to make a safety kit and place it in your safe spot, like a basement, closet, or storm shelter. Your kit should include: a first aid kit, a whistle, a flashlight and extra batteries, cash and a spare credit card, a battery-powered radio and weather radio, a battery-powered phone charger, bottled water and non-perishable food, extra clothing, medications, and any other special needs items.

Of course, stay up to date on the forecast by watching 13abc Action News. The 13abc First Warning Weather Team will highlight any severe weather chances days in advance as storm systems develop and begin to move our way.

PHASE 2: SHORT-TERM PREPARATION

The National Weather Service may issue a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH or TORNADO WATCH at this time. A “watch” means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather over the next several hours. This is the time to double-check your safety kit and charge your cell phone. Also, make sure you know where to take cover if you’re away from home.

PHASE 3: TAKE ACTION

If a severe storm is occurring or imminent, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING will be issued. Find shelter in a sturdy structure and stay away from the windows. If a tornado has formed or is possible, a tornado warning will be issued. This means it’s time to immediately go to your safe spot. Go as far down, and as far into your building, and cover your head if possible. Turn up the television so you can hear updates from 13abc and use your mobile device to watch streaming coverage and/or receive updates via the 13abc First Warning Weather App.

Flooding is also a threat during severe weather season. Keep drains around your property clear and never drive, or walk, into a flooded area. Turn around...don’t drown.

