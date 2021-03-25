TLCHD announces changes to vaccine scheduling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department announced changes to the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system on Thursday.

Starting at midnight, vaccine appointments will become available on a rolling basis on the health department’s website. Up to this point, new vaccine appointments only became available once weekly on Thursday nights. The health department will also be utilizing the state’s centralized scheduling tool.

During the weekly Lucas County coronavirus briefing, Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the new system aims to make it easier for everyone who wants a shot to find an available appointment.

TLCHD has also created a tutorial for scheduling a vaccine appointment online. You can watch it below.

Check out this video on how to navigate the new scheduling system and book an appointment. The new system will go live with appointments tonight at 12:01 am! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYiNPnZwojI Posted by Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Those having trouble booking an appointment online are encouraged to call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-427-5634.

The changes come as the health department prepares for the opening of the mass vaccination site at the Lucas County Recreation Center next Wednesday. It will remain open for at least 90 days. Lucas County is slated to receive around 20,000 vaccine doses during the mass vaccination site’s first week in operation, according to the Health Commissioner.

Vaccine eligibility expands to all Ohioans ages 16 and older starting Monday. The health department estimates 250,000 additional people in Lucas County will become eligible to get a shot. Those ages 16 and 17 must get the Pfizer vaccine and will need to have a parent or guardian with them to get a shot.

