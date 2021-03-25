Toledo Public Schools announce in-person graduation ceremony plans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools has announced plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 at various venues throughout the city.

The ceremonies begin on May 24 and continue through June 2. Here’s a list of schools and their graduation times and locations:

Monday, May 24

Toledo Early College: 10 a.m., Stranahan Theater

Jones Leadership Academy: 2 p.m., Glass Pavilion at TMA

Toledo Technology Academy: 5 p.m., Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss campus

Tuesday, May 25

Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo: 10 a.m., Crystal Ellis Center at the DeVilbiss campus

Rogers High School: 5 p.m., Stranahan Theater

Tuesday, June 1

Bowsher High School: 10 a.m., Savage Hall at the University of Toledo

Scott High School: 2 p.m., Scott High School Field House

Start High School: 5 p.m., Savage Hall at the University of Toledo

Wednesday, June 2

Woodward High School: 10 a.m., Woodward High School gymnasium

Waite High School: 6 p.m., Waite High School Field House

Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including all attendees wearing face coverings while practicing social distancing. Graduates will be limited to the number of guests they can invite; each high school will confirm the exact number with students.

Plans are subject to change dependent upon state and local health guidelines. TPS has alternative plans ready to implement in such a case.

Due to COVID-19, TPS will not host traditional proms this spring. Instead, schools will have the option to hold alternative events where all attendees will be required to follow safety guidelines and protocols. Each high school will share information about end-of-the-year events directly with students and families.

