Tornado Alley showing signs of shifting east

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tornadoes are perhaps the ultimate visual example of nature’s fury in the U.S., with an average of over 1000 per year nationwide. Dr. Victor Gensini, a professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University, had been trying to document some examples in the traditional “Tornado Alley” of the Great Plains when his team picked up on an odd trend.

“We were noticing fewer and fewer tornadoes every year, going out there to study and try to research and take observations,” he explains, “and we thought ‘Hey, maybe we should look into the statewide and countywide-level trends in U.S. tornado activity’.”

The results, published in 2018, led to a fascinating discovery: “Lo and behold, when you start crunching the numbers, what you see is that the Great Plains of the United States... the counts there have been going down in the last 40 years, and there have been increases in the Mississippi Valley, Mid-South and southeastern United States -- and even in portions of the Midwest. It’s just fascinating to look at these trends and see over the last 40 years, our areas here in the Midwest have become more at risk than they were in the late 1970s.”

Those favorable tornado days haven’t increased much in the Buckeye State in those 4 decades, though Dr. Gensini warns against getting too caught up in the county maps -- and says even the traditional terms for these alleys themselves may lead to a false sense of security.

“I think we’re doing a disservice sometimes when we say things like ‘Tornado Alley’ and ‘Dixie Alley’,” he offers, “because the truth is tornadoes can happen in all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii at any time of year. As long as the ingredients are favorable, the atmosphere doesn’t really care where your alley is or where you’re going to define it. It doesn’t matter if the calendar says December or May... if the atmospheric ingredients are there -- significant humidity outside, the temperature profiles through the atmosphere are right, lots of wind shear -- it only takes that one thunderstorm to produce that tornado.”

Ignoring EF-0 tornadoes reveals another interesting baseline. As Dr. Gensini explains it, “If you toss out these weak tornadoes that maybe tear off a couple shingles, knock down a tree or two and focus on the strongest... what you’ll see through time is that the number of tornadoes we get in the United States every year has remained very constant.”

It’s early yet, but one explanation for the eastward shift may involve a “cap” or “lid” on the atmosphere -- you may have heard us talk about it during severe storm risk days. It’s a layer of warm air thousands of feet up that can really inhibit storm development -- but once that cap breaks, it’s off to the races. Dr. Gensini says that cap has shown signs of getting stronger in the desert Southwest, and may account for that tornado trend.

Another event that happens every 2 to 7 years could explain temporary shifts on a smaller time scale. “When we begin to see those cooler waters in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean associated with La Niña,” Dr. Gensini explains, “they tend to drive and force the tornadic activity a little further southeast -- so certainly this year, I’d expect to see that eastward shift in tornado activity anyway.”

Every new event offers another data point for the team, and time will tell if northwest Ohio’s numbers are on the rise: “Climatologists generally like to have a nice 30-year sample, and this particular study we pulled off a few years ago had 40 years... and we’re trying to extend that back further when weather balloon sounding data started coming into the United States in the late 1940s.”

For their part, Dr. Gensini’s research group is trying to push the current bounds of prediction. “We’ve done a lot of sub-seasonal forecasting -- two weeks to two months,” he explains. “While we can’t say, for example, a tornado WILL happen in the next two weeks in northwestern Ohio, we can say whether in two weeks we’d go into a favorable pattern for them. Trying to relax our forecast bounds and look at this fuzzy picture into the future is something that’ll help us down the line, from local tornado warnings to the watch stage and outlook, to crafting on-air forecasts for viewers a week in advance. The goal becomes, ‘How can we become more skillful at these longer lead times, which are already so challenging?’”

One certainty that forecasters and the general public can agree on: “As we approach the peak of severe weather season in the Midwest, including Ohio, we need to be ready.”

